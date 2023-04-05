A Tri-Co Philled Semester!

Hi readers!

My name is Claire Ford and I am a sophomore double major in sociology and education. Last semester, I had the wonderful opportunity to take part in one of Bryn Mawr’s many academic programs; the Tri-Co Philly Program. This semester-long program invites students to get to know the city of brotherly love a little bit more. For me, it involved grabbing coffee in Center City before class, exploring the Christmas Market after class, and taking Septa across the city to go explore different monuments. Additionally, twice a month the cohort of students in my program would go on an excursion in Philly, exploring everywhere from the Magic Gardens in South Philly to the Cherry Street Pier to a Día De Muertos celebration at the Fleisher Art Memorial. Even with all of these field trips, the Tri-Co Philly Program is centered around academics, with my specific program connecting sociological themes of home-making, community-building, and monumental forms.

Students in the program choose between three Philadelphia-focused classes and enroll in two, all of which reflect each other in a common theme. Classes are taught at the Friends Center located on Cherry Street just north of City Hall. The walk from Suburban Station to the Friends Center quickly became my favorite commute, stopping to get coffee and chat with friends coming from Haverford’s and Swarthmore’s campuses. All Tri-Co Philly classes have a focus on excursions and events in Philadelphia in order to supplement what is being taught. Students have the opportunities to go to museums, community-based organizations, archives, and arts and cultural festivals. My favorite field trip, the visit to the Día De Muertos Celebration in South Philly, was filled with vendors, dancing, and food. Everyone in Tri-Co was fully immersed in the experience, with some of us dancing near the stage, some exploring what the vendors had to offer, and some taking time to reflect across the street at the Fleisher Art Memorial. In every way possible, that event–and all Tri-Co Philly events–are full of constant excitement and new experiences. To even further be able to truly experience the program, trips, including the commute to and from each class, are paid for through the program. Meals and any accommodations necessary are also paid for, so students are able to focus on the learning experience within each trip. And you get a lot of free meals and lunches because what better way to bond with your cohort than over food! We even made an Instagram to post the good eats (shoutout @trico.eatz)!

The most meaningful part of the experience, however, was bonding with my cohort! My cohort was full of so many incredible people, and it was these people that made my experience. From our first orientation weekend in August, to procrastinating our final projects in Swarthmore’s makerspace, to getting together for our Tri-Co “reunion” this past January, I have never been happier to find such an amazing group of people. Prior to Tri-Co Philly, I had not had the chance to take a course outside of Bryn Mawr. I did not know a lot of students at Haverford or Swarthmore, and I sometimes felt stuck in the Bryn Mawr bubble. But Tri-Co Philly allowed me to experience what it means to be in a consortium with other colleges without actually having to take classes at the other schools. I got to learn and understand how Haverford and Swarthmore are different, yet reflect the overall values of the Tri-Co. Along with meeting so many new and wonderful people, I came to appreciate Bryn Mawr College even more. It became the place I came home to after spending hours in the city. But the city was no longer intimidating or this new place. It was exciting, filled with joy, and soon became a place I could call home with my new Tri-Co friends!